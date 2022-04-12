Kim Atienza, Karen Davila, anchors, celebrities react to ABS-CBN and GMA-7 partnership

Celebrities and industry insiders are happy with Philippine television’s latest milestone: ABS-CBN and GMA-7’s partnership on Star Cinema movies!

Today, April 5, 2022, ABS-CBN and GMA-7 announced their deal to air some of Star Cinema’s well-loved movies on the Kapuso network.

Both announcements were aired on ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol and GMA-7’s 24 Oras.

At the end of TV Patrol’s broadcast, anchors Karen Davila and Bernadette Sembrano, who were once GMA-7 talents, congratulated both networks for the partnership.

Karen exclaimed, “Wow, talaga namang it’s a new era, di ba? Congratulations sa ating dalawa.”

Bernadette added, “Sa Star Cinema and GMA!”

On social media, some celebrities also expressed their happiness over this unprecedented development.

Kim Atienza—TV Patrol’s former weatherman who just transferred to GMA-7 in 2021—took to Twitter his excitement for the deal.

He wrote, “The force field is broken! GMA X ABS-CBN! The beginning of many beautiful things to come! The Lord works in mysterious ways!”

In another tweet, Kim said, “All in God’s perfect time! GMA X ABS.”

GMA-7 artists Sofia Pablo, Bianca Umali, and Jeric Gonzales expressed their support for this milestone through emoji comments on Joey’s post.

All-Out Sundays mainstay Mark Bautista, for his part, seemed shocked to see the networks joining forces in this occasion.

ABS-CBN and Rise artists Jeremiah Lisbo and JC Alcantara, as well as director Mae Cruz-Alviar also reposted the announcement on their Instagram stories.

GMA-7 actor Ruru Madrid, Rise talent Kerwin King, and actress Kakai Bautista left comments on StarCinema AdProm Head Mico del Rosario’s announcement post on Instagram.

ABS-CBN and GMA-7’s deal for the airing of Star Cinema movies on Kapuso network begins on Sunday, April 10, with GMA Blockbusters airing John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo’s hit movie It Takes A Man and A Woman.

