Kicking Blood (PG) ***

  • administrator2
  • May 18, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 27

    • Running time: 1 hour 20 minutes

    Dark Shadows!

    By Robert Waldman

    Mature television fans may fondly recall Dark Shadows being  a hit horror spoof t.v. Series
    back in the 1960s I think on ABC. That spirit of darkness pervades Kicking Blood, a guilty pleasure goth inspired thriller from  Route 504pr rather fittingly going for the jugular. It’s Currently in  Select theatres around B.C. first opening at International Village Cinemas. Check local theatre locations before it comes out on streaming services,
    Made with Ontario taxpayers money Kicking Blood serves up a novel and smart new take on Hollywood’s age old fascination with those creatures of the night. Blood sucking is in and on the rise in an unnamed modern North American city. Out to get her usual blood fix each and every day is Anna. Somewhat withdrawn and rather aloof actress Alanna Bale
    suits the role of this Plane Jane library worker by day but by night evil vamp. Camp is in total vogue throughout this madcap menacing tale
    Meanwhile out on the skids alcohol prone Robbie is having An excessively tough time making a go of it  Luke Bilyk navigates these troubled waters convincingly well. Considerably  stranger  things develop when by accident these offbeat people meet.
    What follows is the most bizarre and unusual courtship with both people seemingly feeding off one another in Believe it or not a positive way. Somehow both Robbie and Anna shrug off the intrusions of their so-called friends and over time begin to respect  one another in this exceedingly strange yet rewarding tale of blood and lust.
    Subdued performances and an atmosphere of tension and emotion turn Kicking Blood into a unique guilty pleasure .
    For more reviews pl ease visit my website moviereciewssite.com

