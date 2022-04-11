KAKAMPINKS Flash Mob for Leni at Seafood City

Scarborough, March 27|The March cold weather in Ontario did not hold back the “kakampinks” and Filipino community groups and organizations from staging their flash mob at a popular Filipino grocery destination in Seafood City, Scarborough.

Dressed in pink and/or sporting pink accessories, the flash mob of about 60 engaged their kababayan, both registered and non-registered voters, explained the platforms of the Leni-Kiko tandem and gave out buttons, stickers, and leaflets. The conversations were interesting and friendly. One volunteer exclaimed: “Napakapopular ni Neri! Lahat ng nakausap namin kilalang kilala sya!” in reference to senatorial candidate Neri Colmenares, no. 16, who is in the 1Sambayan senatorial ticket, along with Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog, no. 37. The flash mob drew in other shoppers who were only too happy to stop, have a conversation, and take photos.

Rosa Domingo who saw “long lost friends” at the flash mob, had a snack and bought Filipino groceries, wrote on FB: “Masaya get together with Kakampinks dito sa Scarborough. May nagbigay sa akin ng miniature Leni Kiko comics at button. At nagkodakan kami. Kay saya talaga. Tayo na, sa Leni Kiko na tropa!”

One Filipino family read the event on FBI and traveled from Barrie to join the flash mob in Scarborough and proudly wore their pink Leni shirts – a dedicated Leni-Kiko supporter!

A FB friend encouraged the Pinks and Flash Mob with: “Mabuhay kayo, mga Kakampinks, and Pilipinas at higit sa lahat ang LENI-KIKO, Senatorial ticket at isang mapayapa, walang bahid ng dayaan at malinis na 2022 May Election.”

The Flash Mob was led by the Kabayans for Leni Coalition in Toronto and joined and supported by community members like activist and advocate for caregivers Pura Velasco, supporters, and volunteers of PATAC, UP Alumni for Leni-Kiko, Bayan Canada, Bayan Muna Party List in Canada, youth group Anakbayan Toronto, Migrante Ontario, Malaya Canada and 1Sambayan Chapter in Canada.

A series of events across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is scheduled to reach out to more Filipinos as the May 9 elections draw nearer. For more info, contact Earl Dacara at earldacara@gmail.com

Tropang Canada Leni and Kiko

