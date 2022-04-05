Julia Barretto is getting more daring.

The actress, featured in Vivamax’ latest project, “Bahay Na Pula,” was convinced by director Brillante Mendoza to remove her underwear in one scene.

But before Julia did that, she reportedly asked that her leading men, Marco Gumabao and Xian Lim, were not on the set.

Some people wondered if Julia’s boyfriend, Gerald Anderson, knew about the said scene.

“May pagka-conservative siya, kapag tungkol kay Julia (who is only 24, Gerald’s nearly in his 30s),” said a kibitzer.

Gerald has an American dad and a Filipina mom. He grew up in the U.S. and was only on vacation when a talent scout discovered him and prodded him to audition for “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen.”

