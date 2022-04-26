How Jolina Magdangal reacted to Maris Racal, Bianca Gonzalez’s ‘Sta. Jolens’ quips

“Suma-inyo ang pang habang-buhay na pag-ibig!!!”

Television host Jolina Magdangal acknowledged Maris Racal and Bianca Gonzalez‘s quips about her being referred to as “Sta. Jolens.”

The host reshared an Instagram post that featured a screengrab of Maris and Bianca’s interaction on Twitter on Thursday.

Maris on March 31 tweeted with a crying face emoji: “NAURRR NATAWAG KONG STA. JOLENS SI MISS JOLINA SA MAGANDANG BUHAY. Kasalanan niyo ‘to.”

Jolina is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN’s lifestyle morning talk show, “Magandang Buhay,” along with Melai Cantiveros and Regine Velasquez.

Meanwhile, Maris’ tweet earned 13,100 likes as of writing.

Bianca saw it and responded: “Omg! Ka-eme, minsan muntik ko na din siya matawag na Sta. Jolens, buti napigilan ko.”

Director Antoinette Jadaone chimed in their exchange and dropped grinning-squinting face emojis.

Some fans of the ’90s pop culture icon have been calling Jolina monikers such as “Jolena Slaydangal” online. It stems from a fan Facebook page that has been posting memes and hilarious content featuring the former teen star.

Meanwhile, a search at the keyword “Sta. Jolens” on Twitter reveals a Spotify podcast “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast” which has episodes with “Sta. Jolens, Tulungan Mo Po Kami” as part of its titles.

The podcast is hosted by Antoinette and director-writer JP Habac.

When she saw Maris’ tweet, the director also jokingly asked: “NAGPATUGTOG KA BA NG MMK THEME SONG PARA MAIYAK????”

“MMK” stands for “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” a famous long-running drama anthology show on ABS-CBN. (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

