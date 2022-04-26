How Jolina Magdangal reacted to Maris Racal, Bianca Gonzalez’s ‘Sta. Jolens’ quips

  • administrator2
  • April 26, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 54

    •  

    “Suma-inyo ang pang habang-buhay na pag-ibig!!!”

    Television host Jolina Magdangal acknowledged Maris Racal and Bianca Gonzalez‘s quips about her being referred to as “Sta. Jolens.”

    The host reshared an Instagram post that featured a screengrab of Maris and Bianca’s interaction on Twitter on Thursday.

    Maris on March 31 tweeted with a crying face emoji: “NAURRR NATAWAG KONG STA. JOLENS SI MISS JOLINA SA MAGANDANG BUHAY. Kasalanan niyo ‘to.”

    Jolina is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN’s lifestyle morning talk show, “Magandang Buhay,” along with Melai Cantiveros and Regine Velasquez.

    Meanwhile, Maris’ tweet earned 13,100 likes as of writing.

    Bianca saw it and responded: “Omg! Ka-eme, minsan muntik ko na din siya matawag na Sta. Jolens, buti napigilan ko.”

    Director Antoinette Jadaone chimed in their exchange and dropped grinning-squinting face emojis.

    Some fans of the ’90s pop culture icon have been calling Jolina monikers such as “Jolena Slaydangal” online. It stems from a fan Facebook page that has been posting memes and hilarious content featuring the former teen star.

    Meanwhile, a search at the keyword “Sta. Jolens” on Twitter reveals a Spotify podcast “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast” which has episodes with “Sta. Jolens, Tulungan Mo Po Kami” as part of its titles.

    The podcast is hosted by Antoinette and director-writer JP Habac.

    When she saw Maris’ tweet, the director also jokingly asked: “NAGPATUGTOG KA BA NG MMK THEME SONG PARA MAIYAK????”

    “MMK” stands for “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” a famous long-running drama anthology show on ABS-CBN. (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ana Jalandoni narrates in detail what happened in altercation with Kit Thompson

    Next Story

    Lea Salonga live in Vancouver!

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 April 2022
      6 mins ago No comment

      The ultimate tita chikahan

      VIVA goes into the podcast platform with several new shows. First is “Wala Pa Kaming Title,” a podcast featuring real-life friends Carmina Villaroel, Candy Pangilinan, and sisters Janice and Gelli de Belen. What is their show all about? “It’s just like you are eavesdropping sa pag-uusap ng mga tita ...

    • 26 April 2022
      2 hours ago No comment

      Direk Yam Laranas on ‘Greed’: ‘This is Nadine’s film’

        “I only want to work with people I’d like to work with. That’s the biggest discovery for me. All my actors here in ‘Greed,’ they all have chemistry. That’s what the big discovery is for me.” In Laranas’ films, part of his storytelling is his cinematography. Hardly can ...

    • 26 April 2022
      2 hours ago No comment

      X (PG) ***

        Running time: 1 h 47m   Kiss and Kill! By Robert Waldman       Horror films have always found an audience. Cheap to make and given a good storyline they have proven to be box office gold time and time again. Hoping to cash in on those ...

    • 26 April 2022
      2 hours ago No comment

      Lea Salonga live in Vancouver!

        Don’t miss this performance by international superstar and Broadway legend Lea Salonga. With her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon and her roles in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, and Once on This Island. ...

    • 26 April 2022
      2 hours ago No comment

      How Jolina Magdangal reacted to Maris Racal, Bianca Gonzalez’s ‘Sta. Jolens’ quips

        “Suma-inyo ang pang habang-buhay na pag-ibig!!!” Television host Jolina Magdangal acknowledged Maris Racal and Bianca Gonzalez‘s quips about her being referred to as “Sta. Jolens.” The host reshared an Instagram post that featured a screengrab of Maris and Bianca’s interaction on Twitter on Thursday. Maris on March 31 tweeted with a crying face emoji: “NAURRR ...

    %d bloggers like this: