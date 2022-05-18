Jienelyn’s birthday celebration

Happy 37th birthday to Jienelyn Manalo of Silent iProductions. The celebration was held on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Burnaby.

Here’s Jienelyn’s appreciation message:

“Thank you to all the people who came to my 37th birthday party/gratitude dinner and to all the people who sent me their birthday greetings!

It is just like a last-minute planning. I just invited our families, relatives, friends & acquaintances and just planned to have a dinner and get together. I did not plan to have any program at all, but there were amazing people who made my party more special.

Special thanks to Ate Salvacion E Dayao, Kuya Ed Dayao and Fred, Mayo Landicho and Pinay Car Loan for entertaining our guests. Thank you also to Phebe Brioso Jacobsen and Tatianna for their on-the-spot performances.

Thank you to Gaa Surrey for the assistance in coordinating/organizing my party for a short notice and Nel C. for the captured live streaming. Thank you, Christian Cunanan, Apple Plata and Mary Dequilla for being the event photographers.

Thank you Vanessa Carpio Orsua Sweet Sophie Fashion Cakes for making my wonderful cake.

Thank you to my fellow Rotarians who stayed until the end of the night, to all the people who sang and danced. I hope you all enjoyed the party!

And of course, thank you to my husband Joel Dimatatac and to my kids Jewel and Janel, who are always shy to attend parties but still managed it.

I love you! Thank you everyone!”

