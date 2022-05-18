Jienelyn’s birthday celebration

  • administrator2
  • May 18, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 41

    •  

    Happy 37th birthday to Jienelyn Manalo of Silent iProductions. The celebration was held on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Burnaby.

    Here’s Jienelyn’s appreciation message:

    “Thank you to all the people who came to my 37th birthday party/gratitude dinner and to all the people who sent me their birthday greetings!

    It is just like a last-minute planning. I just invited our families, relatives, friends & acquaintances and just planned to have a dinner and get together. I did not plan to have any program at all, but there were amazing people who made my party more special.

    Special thanks to Ate Salvacion E Dayao, Kuya Ed Dayao and Fred, Mayo Landicho and Pinay Car Loan for entertaining our guests. Thank you also to Phebe Brioso Jacobsen and Tatianna for their on-the-spot performances.

    Thank you to Gaa Surrey for the assistance in coordinating/organizing my party for a short notice and Nel C. for the captured live streaming. Thank you, Christian Cunanan, Apple Plata and Mary Dequilla for being the event photographers.

    Thank you Vanessa Carpio Orsua Sweet Sophie Fashion Cakes for making my wonderful cake.

    Thank you to my fellow Rotarians who stayed until the end of the night, to all the people who sang and danced. I hope you all enjoyed the party!

    And of course, thank you to my husband Joel Dimatatac and to my kids Jewel and Janel, who are always shy to attend parties but still managed it.

    I love you! Thank you everyone!”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pampanga Cuisine’s Grand Opening

    Next Story

    Enterprising entrepreneur behind BG partylist

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 18 May 2022
      14 hours ago No comment

      Enterprising entrepreneur behind BG partylist

      Young, civic-minded businesswoman Alelee Aguilar Andanar from Las Piñas wants to advance the welfare of Bisaya Filipinos. Alelee is first nominee of Bisaya Gayud (BG) Partylist. She has been an entrepreneur for the past 20 years, but she has found her calling in public service early. Not a surprise ...

    • 18 May 2022
      15 hours ago No comment

      Jienelyn’s birthday celebration

        Happy 37th birthday to Jienelyn Manalo of Silent iProductions. The celebration was held on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Burnaby. Here’s Jienelyn’s appreciation message: “Thank you to all the people who came to my 37th birthday party/gratitude dinner and to all the people ...

    • 17 May 2022
      15 hours ago No comment

      Pampanga Cuisine’s Grand Opening

      Congratulations to Pampanga Cuisine on the successful grand opening of their second location at 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver last Saturday April 23rd. The owners of this famous restaurant are: Edith Malang, J Montemayor, Bong Montemayor and Elvie Alvaro.   Some of the guests who graced the occasion: – The ...

    • 17 May 2022
      16 hours ago No comment

      St. Anthony of Padua Parish hosts groundbreaking for Santo Niño de Cebu Shrine in Agassiz, BC

      By: Socorro-Babes Castro Newland                       babescastronewland@gmail.com   Sunday, May 8, 2022 marks the official kick off for the construction of the Shrine of Santo Niño de Cebu located at 7237 Morrow Road, Agassiz, British Columbia. Everyone is invited to join and be a part of this significant milestone for the ...

    • 17 May 2022
      18 hours ago No comment

      AJ INSURANCE 2021, Another Prosperous Year!

        Once again, AJ Insurance Services Ltd., led by its President, Amante Jotie, and Vice President, Josh Jotie, with the support of its dedicated management team, staff and brokers, was conferred The 2021 Leading Agency Award for Canada by Industrial Alliance Financial Group for the 14th straight year during ...

    %d bloggers like this: