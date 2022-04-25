MANILA — In her first-ever lead role in a teleserye, Ivana Alawi has not just one, not two, but four leading men, as seen in the first cast photos of “A Family Affair” released on Sunday.

In set photos released by producer Star Creatives, Alawi is seen with her co-stars Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake, marking the first confirmation of their casting in the project.

The four actors will portray the Estrella brothers: Anderson as Paco, Milby as Dave, Ejercito as Seb, and Blake as Drew.

Alawi, meanwhile, portrays a woman who becomes their common object of affection: Cherry Red.

“In all your affairs, one that you should protect, is that of the family’s, even if it costs your love and your life,” a caption for the series’ logo reads.

Aside from being Alawi’s debut series in a lead role, “A Family Affair” also marks her acting comeback after three years.

Alawi, who was a cast member in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in 2018 and then “Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?” in 2019, was due to headline her own ABS-CBN teleserye in 2020, after exclusively signing with the network in February that year.

The following month, however, saw the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to delays and change of plans when it came to Alawi’s launching projects.

“A Family Affair” started filming in Masbate in March, and is due to premiere later this year. (abs-cbn)

