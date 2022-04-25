Herbert Bautista responds to Kris Aquino’s ‘ex’ remark

    • “Pagaling ka, at kain ka nang marami.” These were senatorial aspirant Herbert Bautista’s words, as he responded to his former flame Kris Aquino’s remark about an “ex” during a campaign rally.

    Aquino had alluded to an ex-boyfriend on March 23, when she took the stage at the Tarlac stop of the election campaign of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

    Mentioning an “ex” who is part of UniTeam, Aquino told the crowd: “O, ‘wag niyo iboto ‘yon ah. Sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga pinangako. Dedma please!”

    Bautista, with whom Aquino had a tumultuous relationship starting in 2014, is one of the senatorial candidates allied with presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

    Aquino’s father, slain former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr., was assassinated during the regime of Marcos, Sr., sparking the popular revolt that ousted his decades-long dictatorship.

    On Saturday, Bautista joined the UniTeam ticket in campaigning in Tarlac, the bailiwick of the Aquinos. During his speech, the former Quezon City mayor also addressed an “ex” from Tarlac, without mentioning Aquino’s name.

    “Ang sinabi nga po ni BBM at ni Inday Sara, ‘pag ikaw ay binato ng bato, batuhin mo ng burger,” he said. “Pero seriously, mga kaibigan, ito na lang ang aking message sa kaniya.”

    Pausing momentarily — his knees were shaking, Bautista explained — the aspiring senator approached Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles, who was also on stage with the UniTeam slate.

    “Burger tayo!” he said, as they formed the shape of a burger with their hands.

    Aquino had also alluded to Angeles a week prior during the on-stage speech. “Walang utang na loob,” she said, referring to a certain official who was not present at the Robredo-Pangilinan sortie.

    Angeles has since openly endorsed Marcos, Jr. and Duterte.

    Returning to the front of the stage, Bautista continued his message for Aquino, saying: “Malaki ang respeto ko sa pamilya mo, at saka sa ‘yo. At ang aking pagmamahal sa ‘yo bilang kaibigan ay hindi nawawala.

    “Pagaling ka, at kain ka nang marami.”

    Aquino has been battling autoimmune conditions, which has resulted in her drastic weight loss and ailing health. She has been chronicling her treatments and tests in recent months, including her trips abroad for medical procedures.

    Bautista is now rumored to be in a relationship with actress Ruffa Gutierrez, who has become increasingly open about her affection for the politician. (abs-cbn)

