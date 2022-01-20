Heart Evangelista’s OOTD moment interrupted by ‘sermon’ from Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista amused fans after her husband, Sorsogon governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, crashed her outfit of the day (OOTD) video by giving her a “sermon.”

Evangelista started her video by describing her outfit that featured black pants, a white sleeveless top and high-cut sneakers, as seen on her Instagram page last Monday, Jan. 17.

Halfway through filming, Escudero walks into frame, asking Evangelista about an electrical issue in their home. As he was about to leave, he appears to have noticed that his wife had more bags in her shelf.

“Dumami na naman ‘yang bag mo (You have more bags),” he noted.

Evangelista replied “no” in defense, telling her husband that she only moved around some of her designer bags. Before she could say more, Escudero reminded her of their agreement on bags.

“Darling, tigil-tigilan na iyan. Aalis ka. Bawas-bawasan. Makakabili ka lang kung nagbenta ka,” he said. (Darling, stop that. You’re going out. Lessen that. You can only buy if you sell.)

Evangelista explained that she is only allowed to buy a new designer bag if she “upgrades” or sells her old bags that do not give her “that spark” anymore. She then added that Escudero means well by reminding her of their arrangement.

Fellow celebrities laughed off the couple’s interaction, with Miss World 2013 Megan Young recalling her own experience with her husband, actor Mikael Daez.

“That conversation at the end is exactly what @mikaeldaez tells me about my keyboards and I make the exact same face you do. I felt the level of panic,” Young said.

Meanwhile, celebrity photographer BJ Pascual poked fun at the conversation by saying he was willing take the bag Evangelista would sell.

Some netizens also found the exchange cute, as they took notice of Evangelista’s expression while Escudero was talking to her.

“So cute, parang batang napagalitan…,” one @mrs.angel.yapit said. (So cute, like a kid who was reprimanded.)

“‘Yung may sermon pero may ‘darling’ pa rin,” another netizen, @mommyjasminedizon, meanwhile, pointed out. (When he’s giving you a sermon but he still says “darling.”)

Evangelista’s OOTD video comes days after she released her YouTube vlog with Escudero, where the governor admitted he is bothered by Evangelista’s expenses.

“You have to be happy with what you have to be content,” he told Evangelista. “Hindi mauubusan ng bagong relo, bracelet, damit, gamit sa bahay. Parating may lalabas niyan bukas, makalawa, next week, next month, next year. Tantanan na. Hindi naman tayo nagkukulang.”

(There would always be new watches, bracelets, clothes, household items. There would always be something coming out tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, next week, next month, next year. Stop it. We’re not lacking.)

Evangelista and Escudero have been married for almost seven years. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at Balesin in February 2015. (D. Cruz/ RA, inq)

