GMA-7 inks deal with ABS-CBN; to air Star Cinema movies

  April 12, 2022
    • On a very rare occasion in Philippine television, rivals GMA-7 and ABS-CBN ink a partnership for Star Cinema movies to air on the Kapuso network.

    On April 5, 2022, GMA-7 hosted a historic contract signing with ABS-CBN executives to license some of Star Cinema’s most popular movies.

    GMA Network President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit Jr. said that this move is not only beneficial for both networks, but for the Filipino audience as well.

    This also opens more opportunities for partnerships between the two broadcast giants.

    He elaborated, “To us, we are very pleased because the significance of our partnership today ushers in the possibility of a far broader set of conversations, potential partnerships, and cooperation that will have the benefit not only mutually to GMA and ABS-CBN, but as importantly, if not perhaps more importantly, to the benefit of the public we both serve—the Filipino viewer.

    “Looking forward, since we have, as they say, broken the ice, there is great optimism that these conversations will start and continue, and we look forward to the possibility of this type of an opportunity again moving forward.”

    GMA-7 First Vice President for Program Management Jose Mari Abacan, who has been in charge of the partnerships for movies being aired on the Kapuso network, is excited about this milestone.

    Abacan said, “Sa tagal ko pong nagpo-programming ng network at sa pagbili ng pelikula, tuwang-tuwa po ako na after having a lot of relationships with other majors ay madadagdagan na naman po tayo ng isang grupo na tinitingala ko magmula pa nung una.

    “Maraming salamat, Star Cinema at ABS-CBN. And I am inviting everyone to witness this momentous affair.”

    ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak can’t wait for the Kapuso audience to “find joy and inspiration” in the movies from Star Cinema.

    He explained, “Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible experience their creations.

    “Now, because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience.

    “We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies, and we also look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation within our small industry.

    “Maraming salamat, Chairman Gozon, Jimmy, Annette, Philip, Joey, Joel, and all our other friends at GMA who have made this partnership happen. Maraming maraming salamat po.”

    Star Cinema’s blockbuster hits My Ex and Whys starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, The Hows of Us starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and Hello, Love, Goodbye starring Kathryn and GMA’s Alden Richards top the list of films to be shown on the Kapuso network.

    Among the Star Cinema movies that are also expected to air on GMA-7 are: Alone/Together, How to Be Yours, Till My Heartaches End, Ang Babae sa Septic Tank, Ang Cute ng Ina Mo!, It Takes a Man and a Woman, Just The Way You Are, Fantastica, Can We Still Be Friends?, Finally Found Someone, No Other Woman, Won’t Last A Day Without You, Must Be… Love, The Panti Sisters, Isa Pa With Feelings, James & Pat & Dave, Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay, Feng Shui, Suddenly It’s Magic, and I Love You, Hater.

    It was on April 1 when GMA-7 aired a teaser about “The Start of a New Age of Television,” where it said: “Ang mga pelikulang napapanood sa GMA, madadagdagan pa! Dahil ang dating imposible, mangyayari na.”

    The letters “STAR” in the word “start” were highlighted, which had the netizens speculating about the possibility of a tie-up between GMA-7 and Star Cinema. (J. P. Anarcon, pep)

