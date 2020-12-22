Fame Diamonds

The Filipino community has welcomed with great enthusiasm the Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko or ...
Surrey, BC – Building on the success of the City’s tree sale program in ...
It’s true, laughter is strong medicine. It draws people together in ways that trigger ...
Recently, in a span of three weeks, the Philippines suffered three destructive typhoons. First was Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which hit the country on October 25, 2020. A week later, Typhoon Quinta (Molave) arrived. Several days later came Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco). The typhoons brought with them destruction ...
The Philippine Star-backed OneNews.PH site has reported that three Filipino Canadians were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada. The three received the vaccine for coronavirus disease developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Canada rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on December 14. Anita Quidangen, ...
