Duterte starts packing things

  • administrator2
  • February 23, 2022
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 40

    • PRESIDENT Duterte has started packing the personal things that he brought with him when he moved into the Malacanang complex in 2016 as he starts to prepare to move out by March, in anticipation of the end of his six-year term in June.

    The President, in his Talk to the People address on Monday night, said he wants to move out and start sleeping elsewhere by March and will just go to Malacanang daily for his remaining work.

    “I should be out by, by March. It won’t reach April. I will no longer sleep here. Wherever the Lord takes me, I will practice sleeping there. I will just come here for day-to-day work and what’s left of the things that we have to work on,” he said.

    The President had declined to stay at Malacanang Palace and chose to stay at the Bahay Pagbabago at the PSG Park, which is located across the Palace.

    Duterte said he plans to buy a two-bedroom condominium unit “where I can hang out whenever I’m here in Manila.”

    He said he does not have any place to live or stay in Metro Manila, adding he also does not have relatives who can accommodate him as they are abroad.

    Duterte said he intends to address the public soon to thank them for electing him as president and is also looking forward to the day when he would turn over the reins of power to the new president. He said he intends to invite his successor for a “talk at least, or tea.”

    His term will officially end on June 30.

    The President also acknowledged the hard work and services rendered by his Cabinet, adding that he owes his popularity to them.

    “I am not taking any credit without the, bringing in the entire entourage who has helped me in my work as a President… I have a good team and I get the proper support, and every Cabinet member is just functioning as well verily, they are really working and the results are good, it could be reflected on the people,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

    “I do not think that I deserve that popularity. I would rather share it with all of the department secretaries and the directors doing their job promptly and as fast,” he added.

    The President cited as example the services rendered and accomplishments of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, National Task Force against Coronavirus disease chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., and Presidential adviser on COVID response Vince Dizon in leading the fight against the pandemic.

    Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Jacinto Paras reported to the President that many local officials continue to support Duterte and his administration and want him to continue serving as president if not for the Constitutional constraints.

    Duterte said his administration is not perfect, but wanted to ensure that he tried his best and done what he could to ensure that under his term there was transparency, accountability and good governance. (J. Montemayor, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Throwing plastic into the sea is criminal. It kills biodiversity, it kills the earth: Pope Francis

    Next Story

    US: Quiboloy’s Most wanted by FBI

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 February 2022
      8 hours ago No comment

      Tara Canada, Biyahe Tayo! Para kay Leni at Kiko By E. Maestro

      Vancouver, BC, Feb 6th | At noontime, over 50 kakampink supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem gathered at the Vancouver Waterfront to begin the Tara Canada, Biyahe Tayo (Let’s go, Canada, Let’s Travel!) event. Organized by the Global Filipinos for Leni (GFL-Canada) and the Vancouver Pink Caravan of Hope, it signaled the eve of ...

    • 23 February 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      Obiena again reconsiders mediation with PATAFA

      After declining it twice, Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena is open to a mediation again in finding a solution to the controversy he is currently embroiled in with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association. “Of course, I’m all in,” said Obiena during the more than five-hour hybrid Senate hearing ...

    • 23 February 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      Tennis: Alex Eala cruises to 2nd round of W60 Grenoble tourney

      MANILA—Qualifier Alex Eala of the Philippines overcame a shaky start in the W60 Grenoble opening round on Tuesday in France to get past Joanne Zuger of Switzerland 6-4, 6-1. Eala, 16, is ranked No. 587 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) while 21-year-old Zuger is the WTA No. 264. ...

    • 23 February 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      How Asa Miller developed into a two-time Olympic skier

      YANQING, China — Ask Asa Miller to differentiate a fast ball from a curved ball or sinker and you’d surely get a precise answer. Miller, now a two-time Olympic alpine skier, spent some time behind the plate as catcher for Lincoln High School, one of the oldest high schools ...

    %d bloggers like this: