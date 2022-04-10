Dingdong Dantes is back as game master of ‘Family Feud’

Bringing only bigtime entertainment and the best family bonding experience to Kapuso viewers, the world’s favorite game show returns on GMA Network with the Filipino franchise of ‘Family Feud’ beginning Monday, March 21.

All set to bring his A-game to this well-loved program is no less than Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes who is grateful to GMA for entrusting him this hosting stint.

“Nung ginawa ko siya noong 2009, nakamarka sa akin yung experience ko doon. Kumbaga, kahit sabihin natin na hindi ko na siya gawin ngayon, ‘yun yung isa sa mga pinaka-memorable ko na trabaho dito sa Network na ito dahil binigyan nila ako ng chance to host Family Feud,” said Dingdong.

Family Feud is one of the longest-running game shows in the world. Making the local version more unique and entertaining are the survey questions that the Pinoy viewers can easily relate to.

“We have big shoes to fill dahil sobrang sikat siya all over the world and personally isa rin akong fan ng style ni Steve Harvey. Pero siguro ang kagandahan dito, ‘yung mga tanong pa lang kasi very Pinoy na. Doon pa lang very relatable na kaya magiging super relaxed na lahat ng nanonood,” shared Dingdong.

As he brings his charm, confidence, and natural talent to Family Feud, Dingdong reveals the fun side of hosting this widely popular game show, “Ang pagkakaiba talaga dito yung aspeto na kahit na sabihin natin na ako yung host o game master, e, naglalaro din kasi ako. Kumbaga, kahit nagpa-facilitate ako ng game, kahit ako mismo nakikisama ako sa laro e. Dahil sobrang saya kasi niya. Talagang enjoy siya.”

The battle is on once more for two families of four as they try to outsmart each other in guessing the most popular answers to survey questions. The winning team will take home P100,000 plus another P100,000 if they win in the jackpot round. Meanwhile, the losing team will receive P50,000.

Viewers will also get a chance to win cash prizes while watching and enjoying the show in the comforts of their homes with the ‘Guess To Win’ promo.

All Filipinos aged 18 years old and above and currently residing in the country are allowed to join. Participants must watch Family Feud and wait for any of the three questions that will be flashed on the screen. All entries must be submitted to the website www.gmanetwork.com/FamilyFeudGuessToWin. Deadline for submission of entries is during the airing of the show only. All entries submitted are qualified for the electronic raffle. There will be five winners of P20,000 each per episode, for a total of 25 winners per week to be drawn. Weekly winners will be posted on the program’s social media accounts.

Get ready to answer survey questions and let’s all play ‘Family Feud’ – under the helm of Director Treb Monteras – starting Monday, March 21, Mondays to Fridays, at 5:45PM before 24 Oras on GMA.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.

Like this: Like Loading...