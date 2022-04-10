DFA: All PH embassies, consulates to return to ‘normal’ operations from March 21

MANILA, Philippines — All Philippine embassies and consulates worldwide will resume accepting walk-in transactions starting March 21, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Dulay said this means that Philippine embassies and consulates would return to pre-pandemic operations.

“SFA @teddyboylocsin has ordered all our Embassies & consulates worldwide to return to normal (pre-pandemic) operations just like @DFAPHL Manila,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We cannot discriminate against those slaving in PH HQ. WALK-IN transactions in all posts abroad shall RESUME on Monday, March 21st,” he added.

This development comes on the same day the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) started accommodating passport courtesy lane walk-in applicants in all consular offices in the Philippines. (Z. Sarao, inq)

