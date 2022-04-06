CP meeting and Ed & Salve Anniversary

Congratulations to Ed and Salve on the celebration of their 42nd civil wedding anniversary. On that same day, Circulo Pampangueno Association of BC had their meeting at Dayao’s residence Last March 15. Present were Arman Arellano. Alden David, Gina Pagcu, Christian Cunanan, Salvacion Dayao, Luz Bucad, Cerlyn Pizarro, Edith Malang, Rey David, Gina Pagcu and Noel Bucad

Pampagueno Association of BC wishes the loving couple A wonderful and blessed anniversary!

Salve’s anniversary message:

“This anniversary is not only to celebrate the day we married but this is to celebrate every day i spend with the most precious husband.

It is not a symbol of colorfulness, loud music, fireworks or party. But it shows the time, love, struggle and hardships we faced together. Here’s to the love of my life. I am very grateful to be a wife to such a beautiful man.

I can’t thank you enough for loving and understanding me the way you did. You are Father God’s greatest blessing to me.

In the millions of questions about the meaning of life. I chose to answer only one, and that is YOU. My Eddie boy… the biggest love of my life. Happiest blessed anniversary to us.”

Like this: Like Loading...