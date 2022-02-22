City breaks ground on new walking loop in Newton’s Kabaddi Park

  • February 22, 2022
    • Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey has begun construction to widen and upgrade the existing rubberized walking loop in Kabaddi Park. It is also finalizing the installation of a new rubberized volleyball court in the park. Both projects are expected to be complete by May 2022.

    “We are excited to be upgrading the amenities at Kabaddi Park in Newton as part of our Surrey Invests program,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “City Council has made a commitment to ensure that our athletic facilities keep pace with the fast growth of Surrey. The upgrades to Kabaddi Park is just one of many new capital projects and upgrades. In the last two years alone, more than two dozen projects have been approved by Council such as the new Newton Community Centre, the new Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex and the expansion of the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in City Centre.”

    Kabaddi Park is a large open field park located in West Newton bordering the City of Delta. It is one of the over 800 parks that the City of Surrey manages. More than 200 parks have active amenities such as sports fields, sport courts, playgrounds, community gardens or picnic areas and over 600 parks protect natural areas, open space, and biodiversity as part of the larger green infrastructure network.

    For more information go to surrey.ca/parks.

