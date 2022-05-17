Carla Abellana expresses support for Leni Robredo thru makeup video

Carla uploaded a video of her putting on a rose-colored lipstick while wearing a pink top. She expressed her support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in a unique way.

Pink is the theme color of Leni’s presidential campaign. Aside from the clip, she also posted the hashtags #LetLeniLead, #LetLeniLead2022, #LabanLeni2022, and #IpanaloNa10ParaSaLahat. In the comments section of Leni’s post, comedienne Pokwang thanked Carla for declaring her support for VP Leni. Other netizens also praised the Kapuso star for having the courage to make a stand as the 2022 Elections approaches.

Carla previously expressed her support for VP Leni by commenting on Angel Locsin’s post about the Vice President’s well-attended campaign event. Angel even urged Carla to also attend next time. “Thank you my dear @carlaangeline mahal ka namin Malia,” Pokwang told Carla. (D.J. Navalta , KAMI)

