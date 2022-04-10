Breaking out of our cocoon

  • administrator2
  • April 10, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 49

    • It was a first time after a long lockdown at home for this grandma to breathe natural fresh air in a comfortable and safe environment with her four-year-old grandson Disney. We brought along his yaya Imelda and our cook Nating and her son, eight-year-old MJ, my apo’s best friend. We ventured into the outdoor playground of the huge Ayala Malls by the Bay, past MOA by the way.

    For months (two years), we dutifully stayed indoors, except for Christmas week, which we spent at Bella Vista, our home in Tagaytay. Some days, my son’s family of three (AJ, Ayet, and Disney) took weekends at the home of Ayet’s sister Jenny in Quezon City. Or I would take Disney for a ride around the MOA area just to see the ocean and trees.

    Recently we dared bring him to the carnival behind MOA (but with his parents) and he enjoyed his rides and freedom to roam under the eagle eyes of his yaya and our daughter’s driver Gilbert whom we borrowed for that afternoon.

    Then when the Alert Level dropped to 2, we decided to venture out and into the historic Paco Park in front of the Manila Fire Station on San Marcelino Street. Paco Park with its circular moss-covered walls, stone arches, chapel, and fountain has always been special to us.

    My husband and I got married in that chapel, our youngest son was baptized there, and we celebrated our 25th anniversary mass there. I’m happy to report that the walls are intact, although the crypts have long been emptied out of their contents but the first burial place of our national hero, Jose Rizal is still there.

    The park is kept clean and green and Sunday mass at 11 am is held at the chapel every Sunday.  Weddings are allowed, but not receptions in the garden as before.

    For us now the best place to shed off that “cabin fever feeling” of being confined indoors is the beautiful grounds of the huge Ayala Mall by the Bay. The playground is so spacious, well planned, and a delight for rambunctious kids. The mall is pet-friendly too! Just be sure to bring a bag to pick up the dog poo just in case. For this senior, I appreciate it that a clean restroom is nearby everywhere in the mall and there are benches to sit on under an awning.  Caution: Bring a shawl. The wind is strong and can turn quite chilly by 5 pm. (Reprinted from manila Bulletin)

    Share

    Previous Story

    CP meeting and Ed & Salve Anniversary

    Next Story

    Juan on Juan with Carmelita Salonga Tapia

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2022
      3 mins ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    • 10 April 2022
      39 mins ago No comment

      Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

      Buong pagmamalaking dadalhin ng boksingerong si Eumir Marcial ang makulay na kasaysayan ng bansa sa panglawang laban niya bilang pro sa susunod an buwan sa Amerika. Sa darating na ika-9 ng Abril Araw ng Kagitingan, ay gugunitain ng bansa, ang mga Pilipinong nagbuwis ng buhay para matamo ang kalayaan ...

    • 10 April 2022
      45 mins ago No comment

      Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

       Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province. He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight. “Bye for ...

    %d bloggers like this: