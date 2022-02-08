It’s a boy for Angeline Quinto

    • Singer Angeline Quinto on Monday revealed she is pregnant with a baby boy at a gender reveal party with Vice Ganda.

    The event was organized by comedian and talk show host Vice Ganda, and premiered on their YouTube channel Monday night.

    “ITS A BOY!!! Sa wakas ma i- sshare ko na rin sa inyong lahat ang gender ng aking baby (finally, I can share the gender of my baby with you all),” Quinto later posted through her Instagram.

    She then expressed her excitement and joy in starting her new journey as a mother.

    The singer and actress first shared the news of her pregnancy in an interview with Boy Abunda on December 10.

    While Angeline has yet to reveal the identity of that baby’s non-showbiz father, she recently shared that her baby is due in April 2022.

    The singer-actress also just recently celebrated her 10th showbiz anniversary in 2021.

     

