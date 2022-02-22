Surrey, BC – The 2022 BC throne speech outlined the importance of building new infrastructure that will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and significantly cut commute times. One of the major infrastructure projects noted in the throne speech is the Surrey Langley SkyTrain expansion. The province has reaffirmed its commitment to this major rapid transit project and is on track to make it a reality with the investment secured from the federal government.

"As noted in the BC throne speech, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain will be the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in three decades," said Mayor Doug McCallum. "There is no question that the need for new rapid transit in Surrey is long overdue. More importantly, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain has a built-in ridership that will be making full use of the new rapid transit service from day one. My thanks to Premier Horgan for his commitment to this project that will create stable, well-paying jobs, move people quickly and efficiently while fighting climate change by taking cars off the road."

