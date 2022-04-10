  • Front Page Headlines
    • Vancouver, BC – BC Superweek members have made the difficult decision to put the professional cycling series on hiatus until 2023.

    The events that make up BC Superweek require significant planning and resources, and as communities continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic, there is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to event sponsorship and international travel for race participants.

    These hurdles make it difficult for race organizers to make the essential preparations to host a BC Superweek series this July. However, the City of Burnaby has indicated that it will host the Giro di Burnaby in some form this summer as an independent event.

    The Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix, and Tour de White Rock look forward to reconvening over the next 10 months with an eye on bringing world-class professional cycling back to the Lower Mainland in 2023.

    # # #

    BC Superweek is Canada’s biggest professional road cycling series and features more than $140,000 in prize money with nine races over ten days. The series is made up of the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix, and Tour de White Rock.

    For more information about BC Superweek, please contact Brian Wiebe at 604-916-8448 or email brian.wiebe@bcsuperweek.ca.

