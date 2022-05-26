Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the 17th President of the Philippines on May 25.

This seals his victory in the May 9, 2022 election.

Marcos Jr. will occupy the post that was held by his late father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., for more than 20 years.

Marcos Sr. served as Philippine president from 1965 to 1986.

After less than two days of counting election returns and certificates of canvass, Congress, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), proclaimed Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as vice president.

Marcos’s proclamation was witnessed by his mother Imelda, his sisters Sen. Maria Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta, his wife Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, and his son, Joseph Simon Marcos.

Marcos thanked the Filipino people for their trust and promised that his administration will strive for “perfection.”

“So, I ask you all, pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when a president does well, the country does well. And I want to do well for this country,” he said.

Marcos, 64, will take office in June.

“I was humbled because for anyone in public service or in a public life, the most valuable thing you may receive from a fellow citizen is their vote because embedded in that vote are their hopes and their aspirations for the future. But also embedded in that vote are the trust and the confidence that they give to you to take them to that aspirational future,” Marcos said.

“And that is why, to have received over 31 million votes from our countrymen is as valuable an expression of trust as can be had by anyone in public life,” he added.

Marcos defeated current Vice President Leni Robredo in the presidential race.

Robredo’s counsel, lawyer Romulo Macalintal, delivered at the start of the canvassing at the House of Representatives in Batasan Complex on May 24 what was practically the opposition leader’s concession message for the May 9 election.

The members of the House and Senate, functioning as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) in a joint session, were about to begin tabulation of the votes cast in the elections when Macalintal stood up to make a manifestation.

“I’d like to make a short manifestation on behalf of Vice President Leni Robredo. Your honors, in her public statement, Vice President Leni Robredo asked her supporters that we need to accept the decision of the majority,” Macalintal said.

“Sinabi niya, ‘Bagaman may hindi pa nabibilang, bagaman may mga tanong ukol sa eleksyon na ito na kailangang matugunan, palinaw na ng palinaw ang tinig ng taumbayan. Sa ngalan ng Pilipinas, na alam kong mahal na mahal rin ninyo, kailangan nating pakinggan ang tinig na ito (Even if some votes remain uncounted, even if there are questions about the election that need to be answered, the voice of the people is becoming clearer. For the sake of the Philippines that I know you also love dearly, this voice must be heard),’” Macalintal quoted Robredo as saying.

“Dahil sa huli, iisa lang naman ang bayang pinagsasaluhan natin. Habang lumilinaw na ang litrato, kailangan nating simulang tanggapin na hindi ayon sa mga pangarap natin ang resulta ng election (In the end, we share only one country. As the picture gets clearer, we need to begin to accept that the election results weren’t according to our aspirations),” Macalintal added.

“She said, ‘We need to accept the majority’s decision.’ And so your honors, consistent with such pronouncements by Vice President Leni Robredo, and so as not to delay the proceedings of this board, we would like to make of record our continuing manifestation that we interpose no objection to the inclusion in the canvass of all certificates of canvass (COCs) for president from the various provincial and city board of canvassers found by this honorable board to be authentic and duly-executed,” he said.

The lawmakers present responded with a round of applause.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd and House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco proclaimed Marcos and Duterte-Carpio as duly elected president and vice president.

The Joint Canvassing Committee finished counting the votes at past 3 p.m. on May 25.

It was the fastest canvassing of votes for president and vice president in the country’s history.

In 1992, the proclamation of former president Fidel Ramos took 42 days after the elections; 18 days for the proclamation of former president Joseph Estrada in 1998; 45 days for the proclamation of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo; 30 days for the proclamation of late former president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd; and 21 days for the proclamation of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos’ proclamation only took 16 days after the May 9 national and local polls.

