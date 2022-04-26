Ana Jalandoni narrates in detail what happened in altercation with Kit Thompson

WARNING: Direct quotes contain profanities

MANILA – For the first time, Ana Jalandoni narrated in detail what supposedly transpired between her and her boyfriend Kit Thompson in Tagaytay City last March 17 and 18 that left her with a bruised face and the actor locked up behind bars.

In a lengthy interview with Boy Abunda, Jalandoni shared that they have long planned to go to Tagaytay to spend time together but due to their busy schedules, it was only last month that they were able to pull it off.

Since the morning of March 17, Jalandoni said Thompson was already not in the mood such that they had three arguments until they arrived in Tagaytay.

The first one was when Thompson got irked when Jalandoni woke him up.

“Sabi niya, ‘Ano ba.’ Nilalambing ko siya. Sabi niya, ‘Ano ba, puwedeng magpahinga, puwedeng matulog? Ngayon lang ako makakatulog nang maayos!’”

“Ako, parang na-shock ako na, ‘Ha, okay sige, pahinga ka.’ Bumaba ako. Pagbukas ko ng pinto, ‘Saan ka pupunta?’ ‘Kukuha ako ng kape, magkakape ako,’” she said.

To her surprise, Thompson followed her downstairs and demanded that she make him coffee as well.

“’Nasaan kape ko?’ ‘Gagawan kita ng kape, wait lang. Pero di ba, sabi mo, matutulog ka? Gusto mo magpahinga?’ ’Wala na, nagising na ako. Ginising mo ako.’ Yung taas ng boses niya, naririndi ako sa kanya ang aga aga,” she said.

ACCEPTING SEXY ROLES

While they were in the car, Jalandoni shared that Thompson also took issue on her accepting sexy roles.

Asking about Jalandoni’s upcoming movie, the actor supposedly said: “Sabi niya, ‘So anong kwento niyan?’ Sabi ko, ‘It’s a sexy thriller… May bed scene diyan, may patayan din diyan. Hindi ko pa alam, wala pa sa akin ‘yung script, wala pa sa akin ;yung storyline. Pinag-uusapan pa lang namin. Tapos sabi niya, ‘So ano, papalamas ka na naman ng suso? Gusto mo ba talaga ‘yung ginaganyan ka? ‘Yung mga lalaki hinahalikan ka or hinahawakan ‘yung suso mo?’”

Jalandoni took offense and told Thompson that he could talk to her properly when he has issues about her work.

“Sabi ko , ‘Kit trabaho natin ito. Walang malisya sa akin ‘yung mga ganon. Nagfro-frontal ba ako? Hindi. May limit lang ‘yung pagpapa-sexy ko at alam mo iyan.’ Sabi niya, ‘Hindi eh. Parang gusto mo eh. Gusto mo ba?’ Sabi ko, ‘Siyempre hindi pero it’s part of my job. Kung ayaw mo, kakausapin ko ‘yung director.’”

When they were almost at their destination, Jalandoni said Thompson profusely apologized to her.

“Sabi niya, ‘Love, sorry. Kasi siyempre gusto ko bago na. Alam ko naman na sexy ‘yung image mo, ganyan ‘yung roles mo pero siyempre gusto ko maging action star ka, magkaroon ka ng mga series na iba.’ Sabi ko, ‘Kit ako din naman gusto ko iyon. Pangarap ko nga maging action star, idol ko nga si Angel Locsin. Pero may trabaho eh, so iga-grab ko kaysa wala akong trabaho, sayang. Wala naman iyon sa akin, it’s part of the job naman, trabaho lang.’ Sabi niya sorry. So sabi ko kakausapin ko si direk na hindi ko gagawin yung mga ayaw mo.”

UNFOLLOWING SUITORS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The two patched things up and had a great time at the spa. This, however, did not last long as Thompson suddenly brought up another topic that annoyed him.

According to Jalandoni, Thompson wanted her to unfollow her previous suitors on Instagram and for her to stop liking any of their posts.

“Sabi niya, ‘Akala ko ba in-unfollow mo na ‘yung mga nanliligaw sa ‘yo noon?’ ‘Sinabi ko bang iu-unfollow ko?’ ‘Sabi mo nung last na nag-usap tayo nagbabawas ka ng mga finafollow mo.’ ‘Nagbabawas ako pero wala akong sinabi sa ‘yo, hindi ako nag-mention sa ‘yo ng kahit anong pangalan. Nagbabawas lang ako kasi mga hindi ko na nakakausap or wala ng conversation kasi hindi na kami nagkikita.’ Tapos sabi niya, ‘Bakit nila-like mo pa rin ‘yung picture niya?’” she narrated.

Since she did not want to spoil their trip, Jalandoni just unfollowed the people Thompson wanted her to on Instagram.

Again, they ironed things out and went on with their short vacation. According to Jalandoni, Thompson bought liquor for them at the supermarket before they proceeded to their hotel room. Thompson had his dinner first while Jalandoni briefly talked to her editor about work.

When she wrapped up her call with her editor, Jalandoni said they went on to talk about their future plans together.

“And then sinabi niya, ‘Gusto kitang pakasalan talaga, Ana. Seryoso ako sa ‘yo. Mahal na mahal kita. Ikaw lang ang babaeng minahal ko ng ganito. Alam kong bago lang tayo pero iba ‘yung nararamdaman ko sa ‘yo. Ngayon ko lang naramdaman ito.’ Siyempre na-touch ako so sabi ko ako din, gusto ko [siya pakasalan]. ‘Mahal na mahal din kita Kit,’” she said.

They finished the whole bottle of tequila when Thompson all of a sudden asked Jalandoni about why she left her ex.

THE OUTBURST

“Kumakain siya and then bigla na lang nagtanong siya sa akin, ‘Di ba iniwan mo ‘yung ex mo? Nakipaghiwalay ka sa kanya? ‘Di ba iniwan mo siya?’ Nasa bed lang ako nakasandal, parang patulog na rin ako. Nagulat ako so parang nagising ako na bakit ganun ang tanong? Sabi ko, ‘Love ang tagal na niyan, 2018 pa iyan. Alam mo kung anong reason kung bakit ko iniwan iyan.’ Tapos sabi niya, ‘Ikaw kapag iniwan mo ako, papatayin kita. Akin ka lang, hindi ka pwede mapunta sa iba.’”

Shocked at what she just heard, Jalandoni assured Thompson that she loves him and she will not leave him.

“And then lumapit ako sa kanya, kiniss ko siya sa head niya and then I went to the bathroom. Hawak ko ‘yung phone ko. Suddenly, pumasok sa isip ko na tawagan ‘yung best friend ko at sabihin sa kanya na nandoon ako, nandoon kami ni Kit sa hotel and nakainom kami. Gusto ko lang ipaalam.”

Since there was no phone signal inside the bathroom, she went outside of their room to look for cell reception, but to no avail. Jalandoni said she ended up at the third floor of the hotel where she passed out on the floor.

“Wala pa ring signal so umakyat ako sa third floor. Pagdating sa third floor, wala pa ring signal. Naghihintay ako, nakaupo ako [sa floor]. Nakaidlip ako habang naghihintay. Hinahanap pala niya ako. Hindi kasi ako nagpaalam sa kanya eh. Nakita ako ng guard sa third floor. ‘Sir Kit nandito si Ma’am Ana.’ Umakyat si Kit, tumakbo agad. Binuhat niya ako tapos pinasok na niya ako ng room.”

It was at that time that Thompson supposedly lashed out on her and starting slapping and punching her on the face.

“‘Bakit mo ako sinampal?’ ‘Bakit mo ako iniwan?’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi kita iniwan. Tignan mo nga ‘yung cellphone ko, tinatawagan ko si Victoria. Ipapaalam ko na nandito tayo, nakainom tayo.’ [Tinabig niya] ‘yung telepono ko. ‘Sinungaling ka. Iniwan mo ako.’ Tuloy tuloy siya sa sampal sa mukha ko. Nakalaban ako sa kanya, palabas ako ng room, nahatak niya pa rin ako. [Inuntog untog] niya pa yung ulo ko sa floor tapos binuhat niya ako papunta sa kama.”

Several times she pleaded for him to stop and to call for a doctor but the actor did not heed her requests. At one point, he allegedly stopped slapping her when it dawned on him that he was physically abusing Jalandoni.

“Hinahawakan niya ‘yung mukha ko umiiyak siya. Sabi niya, ‘T*****a nasaktan kita sorry, sorry. Mahal na mahal kita, sorry.’ Lalo akong umiyak sabi ko dalahin na ako sa doctor. Tapos tumayo siya, galit na galit siya, sigaw siya ng sigaw. Lumapit siya sa akin, humiga siya sa bed. Tapos tumingin siya sa akin, ‘P****g ina, nasaktan kita sorry sorry.’ Nagwawala siya.”

But according to Jalandoni, Thompson did not stop there and continued to punch her. At one point, she told him to just kill her.

“Tapos hinawakan ko ‘yung kamay niya, ‘Kit dalahin mo na ako sa doctor please I am begging you.’ ‘Hindi dito ka lang ako ang gagamot sa ‘yo, hanggang sa gumaling ka dito ka lang.’ Hanggang sa nag pass out na ako. Nagising ako mga 5 a.m. nakayap siya sa akin ng sobrang higpit. Tulog siya sa tabi ko.”

She tried to break free from him and went to the bathroom. Upon seeing herself in the mirror, that’s when she cried uncontrollably because she realized she no longer knows the man she’s with. Jalandoni said she took a selfie and sent her picture to a friend on Messenger to ask for help before she went back to bed.

When she woke up in the morning, Jalandoni recalled seeing Thompson awake.

“Pagkagising ko, gising siya. Sabi ko kailangan ko ng doctor, masakit ‘yung ulo ko. Sabi niya, ‘Hindi dito lang tayo, gagamutin kita. Pain reliever.’ Tumawag pa siya sa reception para humingi ng Biogesic. Bumaba siya kumuha siya ng Biogesic. Ako naman nasa kuwarto nagpe-pray ako na sana may pulis na sa baba. Sana may doctor na sa baba,” she said.

While the actor was away, a security guard knocked on the door and told her to stay put since the authorities were already at the hotel to get Thompson.

After everything that happened, Jalandoni said has not talked to Thompson yet but she is firm about pressing charges against him.

When asked if there’s anything she would like to tell him, Jalandoni said: “Ayusin niya ‘yung buhay niya. Matuto siya sa mga pagkakamaling nagawa niya. Kailangan niya ng tulong. Kahit masakit ‘yung ginawa niya sa akin, naiintindihan ko pa rin siya. Hindi ko alam kung bakit. Mahal ko pa rin siya [pero] hindi [kaya ng pagmamahal na makipagbalikan ako sa kanya]. Hindi ko deserve ‘yung ginawa niya sa akin.”

Thompson has not issued a statement about the matter yet, although his management company, Cornerstone Entertainment, said it does not condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women.

“In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course,” it said. (abs-cbn)

