AJ INSURANCE 2021, Another Prosperous Year!

Once again, AJ Insurance Services Ltd., led by its President, Amante Jotie, and Vice President, Josh Jotie, with the support of its dedicated management team, staff and brokers, was conferred The 2021 Leading Agency Award for Canada by Industrial Alliance Financial Group for the 14th straight year during the Dinner with the Stars celebration on the 23rd of March at the Brix and Mortar in Vancouver. AJ Insurance also received, for the 9th year in a row, the Leading Number of CPB Qualifiers Award – a testament to the professionalism and quality of its agents and brokers serving the community for many years now.

AJ Insurance considerably grew its performance in 2021, growing 24% and 84% respectively in life insurance and investment sales.

AJ Insurance had 33 CPB (Continuous Production Bonus) qualifiers last year: Roel Bernardino, Darly Capellan, Shiela Gonzales, Annalene Doromal, Maricel Lopez, Marytes Flores, Sonia Calletong, Jake Ladrido, Carlo Sarabia, Mike & Sheila Carino, Melanie Arinzol, Mark Quintin, Karla Guerrero, Vernice Violan, Berlinda Establecida, Milo Sarmiento, Susan Ramos, Dindo Lagunsad, Tony Somera, Alsen David, Ritchie Paragas, Janice Batenga, Noemi Victorino, Loribel Mercado, Gina Cusi, Jake Kirby Yu, Susan Sagun, Rico Lat, Rubirose Teruel, Patricia Santos, Margery Cantil, Vivian Carrera, and Ma Teresa Manibug.

And the 8 Dinner with the Stars qualifiers awarded that same night were: Roel Bernardino, Sonia Calletong, Karla Guerrero, Marytes Flores, Mark Quintin, Shiela Gonzales, Susan Sagun, and Annalene Doromal.

The 2 awards would have been presented earlier on January 19th when the company had its Annual Kick-off Meeting and Annual Awards virtually, but was deferred to this later date to coincide with the company’s very first in-person gathering in 2 years. During the Kick-off Meeting and Annual Awards in January, the following top performers were honoured:

Sales Managers of the Year: Roel Bernardino & Maricel Lopez

Agents of the Year: Darryl & Tia Ho – okay

Rookie of the Year: Milo Sarmiento

Most Improved Agents: Darryl & Tia Ho – okay

Top Agency Builder: Vernice Violan – okay

The Agency Top 10: Darryl & Tia Ho, Roel Bernardino/Maricel Lopez, Marytes Flores, Jake Ladrido, Mike & Sheila Carino, Shiela Gonzales, Vernice Violan, Alsen David/Loribel Mercado, Karla Guerrero, and Annalene Doromal.

The 17 Business Development Bonus (BDB) Qualifiers: Jake Ladrido, Marytes Flores, Darryl & Tia Ho, Shiela Gonzales, Mike & Sheila Carino, Annalene Doromal, Roel Bernardino, Vernice Violan, Mark Quintin, Alsen David, Carlo Sarabia, Karla Guerrero, Sonia Calletong, Tony Somera, Berlinda Establecida, Melanie Arinzol, and Maricel Lopez.

Agency Builder: Ma Teresa Manibug.

The 8 Bali, Indonesia Conference Qualifiers: Roel Bernardino, Marytes Flores, Shiela Gonzales, Annalene Doromal, Sonia Calletong, Carlo Sarabia, Jake Ladrido, and Darryl & Tia Ho.

And of course, the 12 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Qualifying Members: Roel Bernardino – Court of the Table and Life Member, Mark Quintin, Alsen David, Darryl Ho, Marytes Flores, Shiela Gonzales, Carlo Sarabia, Annalene Doromal, Jake Ladrido, Mike Carino, Vernice Violan, and Karla Guerrero.

AJ Insurance Services, Ltd. is a leading insurance agency headquartered in New Westminster, BC. Founded in 1991 by Amante Jotie, it continues to serve all the financial needs of its clients and the people in the community. If you wish to become part of this dynamic team, please call 604-524-8644 or visit the AJ Insurance Office at Suite 255 – 610 6th Street, New Westminster, BC to inquire about how to become an AJ life insurance professional.

