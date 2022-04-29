  • Entertainment
    • Well, it’s common knowledge that Ruffa is now in a relationship with ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, a senatorial candidate.

    Herbert was part of the Top 12 senatorial bets in a recent Pulse Asia survey.

    Aiko, meanwhile, is running for councilor in Quezon City.

    She served for nine years as councilor in the second district of Quezon City before.

    Other than her candidacy, Aiko is also busy campaigning for her boyfriend, Vice Governor Jay Khonghun, who is running for congressman in Zambales.

    There’s a big chance that he will win.

    In the case, congratulations in advance to Aiko and Vice Jay.

    Love and good luck to Ruffa, too. (E. Ramos, Malaya)

