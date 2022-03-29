Aga Muhlach hosts feel-good reality show featuring ordinary Filipinos

Stories of ordinary people helping each other in times of crisis spark inspiration, which is why actor Aga Muhlach and Net25 wanted to train the spotlight on unsung heroes and everyday Juans in the new show Bida Kayo Kay Aga.

The feel-good reality show is set to premiere on March 26, Saturday at 7:00 p.m., after Responde.

“Ang bida ‘yung mga taong gumagawa ng kabutihan na walang announcement. ‘Yung mga simpleng tao. Ang hinahanap namin ‘yung mga taong gumagawa ng acts of kindness na hindi nila alam ni vivideohan sila, It’s a feel-good thing,” Aga said during the recent media conference.

The show will also feature different kinds of fathers. Get to know the OOHD or Out-of-Home-Daddies who get to balance daddy duties and adventure in their lives. While they provide for their families, OOHDs still get to enjoy biking, surfing, hiking, etc.

Also aimed to be featured are Daddy D-I-Y or daddies who are reliable when it comes to household errands and repairs. Their skills come in handy when they need to act as a carpenter, plumber, and painter.

Daddy Foodie or dads who love to eat and cook will also have a share of the spotlight. These are the dads who bless their families by whipping up dishes from the heart.

DAD’s Entertainment will feature the different hobbies and interests of present-day dads. A lot of plantitos, pop culture item collectors, and music enthusiasts will be perfect for this.

Digital Dads or “dadfluencers” are social media-savvy dads who have the most entertaining posts.

The featured dads are in for a surprise as they will get to meet Aga Muhlach.

“Kayo ang hero talaga, saludo ako sa inyo. Gusto ko silang makausap; sa hirap ng dinadaanan mo sa buhay, ano ang nasa puso mo para tumulong pa rin sa tao?,” the Pinoy entertainment icon asks.

Catch Bida Kayo Kay Aga on Net25 TV, Net25 Facebook page, and Youtube channel. (MS)

