Yes, God, Yes. (PG)****

Now and then a movie comes out worth talking about. Fresh ideas for films are few and far between these days.

Classy VVS Films delivers the goods in a new movie bound to create waves. Like it or not Yes, God, Yes. is definitely an eye-opener. Gear up to get down with this riotous smartly made movie. If you like black comedies say Yes to Yes, God, Yes! by contacting your local cable company or internet provider.

Go Ask Alice was a memorable movie made decades ago with Canadian icon William Shatner. Our movie at hand has nothing do with that drama with the sole exception that the lead character is named Alice. Give it up to Natalia Dyer (Hannah Montana: The Movie) who simply shines as Alice, a young woman who has lots of soul searching in her mind. Made in Georgia this movie has a great look and more importantly solid performances from everyone.

Like many people the world over Alice is being raised in a family that takes its religion seriously. Born and raised as a Catholic Alice attends a religious school.

One thing leads to another and not before long her faith is being challenged and her values are put to the test.

Things go further awry when members of the school head out for a four-day retreat. At this secluded event what is supposed to be a bonding experience steeped in guiding religious principles generates more controversies as each day leads to more problems and confrontations.

Some church goers may question some of what happens in This film but most people with open minds will understand this is just a smartly made comedy that takes on omnipresent issues of adolescence and sex that everyone faces at one stage in Their lives.

Lively conversations may well follow after watching Yes, God, Yes! This is a well-crafted intriguing movie written by Karen Maine who makes her directorial film review here. Based on her efforts here she will likely have a great career in the film world as a. brave storyteller more than capable to make entertaining films with style and substance,

