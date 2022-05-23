Sharon endures bashing on the campaign trail

  • May 23, 2022
    • When she was a young girl, Ruffa Gutierrez was said to have wanted to adopt kids since she knows how scary it is to give birth.

    But after giving birth to two daughters, Lorin and Venice, Ruffa could not be happier. Lorin and Venice are not only beautiful but also intelligent and well-adjusted girls.

    Ruffa is working to give her two kids the best in life. The single mom is thankful she continues to receive acting offers. Thus, she is able to send her daughters to good schools.

    Venice is studying in an international school, while Lorin is enrolled at the Pepeperdine University in Los Angeles, California, where she is taking up a business course.

    Only 47 years old, Ruffa is often asked if she’ll marry again. She is rumored to be in a romance with senatorial candidate Herbert “Bistek” Bautista.

    Ruffa said he was the one who encouraged her to get a degree. He is also patient enough to help her in her with her school work, while she helps him in his campaign.

    “I hope he wins,” Ruffa disclosed.

    Bistek is 53. He has four children with two different women. He was Quezon City mayor for three terms.

    As May 9 nears, Sharon Cuneta gets even busier campaigning for her husband, vice presidential candidate and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

    Senator Kiko’s running mate is Vice President Leni Robredo.

    Sharon actually is in a tight spot. Her husband Kiko and her Uncle Tito Sotto are both vying for the same position – vice president. Sharon is very close to the Sottos.

    Tito is the husband of Helen Gamboa, who is the sister of Sharon’s late mom, Elaine Cuneta.

    In campaigning for Kiko, Sharon has received a lot of bashing and negative comments. She has also suffered abuse that she has learned to bear.

    “Nakakaramdam man ako ng sakit, parang nasisiyahan ako. Na ina-appreciate ng tao na lumalapit kami mismo sa kanila,” she revealed.

    “I pray talaga na maging honest ang election,” she added. (E. Ramos, Malaya)

     

