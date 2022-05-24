  • Showbiz
  • Page Views 35

    •  

    “I only want to work with people I’d like to work with. That’s the biggest discovery for me. All my actors here in ‘Greed,’ they all have chemistry. That’s what the big discovery is for me.”

    In Laranas’ films, part of his storytelling is his cinematography. Hardly can he separate the two. “Greed” is no exception.

    “I want to tell my story based on my camerawork and lighting,” Laranas granted. “Literally, blood, sweat and tears ang aabangan ng viewers. Super summer, pero parang fall ang Philippines sa ‘Greed.’

    “May feeling na rusty, parang kinakalawang ang pelikula. Nandoon ang grit ng pelikula. From wardrobe to lighting to make-up to sweat, ‘yun ang aabangan nila. You cannot predict this film.”

    The last scene with Lustre, Loyzaga and Quizon was doubly challenging for all three actors. “You really have to sustain all of the emotions,” Lustre said. “The scene was so violent… May kasamang violence and anger, that’s why it was really hard for us. After the cut, parang I would faint or parang aatakihin ako sa puso.

    “For some reason, no matter how intense the scene was, when we went back to the scene nagtatawanan lang kami after. Super light. It’s really amazing to work with the same people, with the same team.”

    In her forthcoming other films, Lustre will make something new, different, daring, even sexy. “Definitely, I want to make films that’s out of the box,” she said. “The kilig, cute, rom-com, if you say Nadine Lustre that’s the first thing that you think about.

    “I don’t want to be boxed into that kind of branding. There’s so much more that I can do. There’s so much more that I can offer. It gets me excited. I know that it’s going to be a challenge. Hindi madali.”

    Meanwhile, Lustre insisted she is “contented” at this point in her life. “If I will look at my life right now, I can say that I’m contented. I don’t need more. I’m blessed that my family is okay and they are also contented.

    “Being in this state of mind is a blessing. Being okay that you’re good, without problems is a blessing. So, I would like to share my blessings to whoever needs it the most.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Sharon endures bashing on the campaign trail

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 May 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao floats Ma-So (Manny-Sotto)

      PROMDI presidAdd Newential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao yesterday brought up the possibility of adopting Senate president Tito Sotto as his running mate should his vice-presidential candidate, former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, backs out. Atienza recently underwent surgery on his knee after an accident at home before the start of ...

    • 23 May 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      PBA Outlook: Di pa tapos ang lahat para kay Coach Chito at Coach Yeng

      Tatapusin na ng Barangay Ginebra at Meralco ang kanilang best-of-five semifinal round serye laban sa NLEX at Magnolia Pamabansang Manok Hotshots, ayon sa pagkakasunod, sa PBA Governors’ Cup ngayong araw sa Araneta Coliseum. Kapuwa nangunguna, 2-1 panalo-talong kartada makaraan ang unang tatlong paghaharap, kailangan na lamang ng Gin Kings ...

    • 23 May 2022
      10 hours ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    %d bloggers like this: