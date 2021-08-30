Demonic (PG) **

  • August 30, 2021
    • Bad seed. Bad movie. Just kidding. Mind you if you like protracted horror then VVS Film’s latest effort Demonic May be just your ticket to ride – if you can ride out the rather lethargic pacing. Demonic is now playing in select theatres across. B.C. And a bit later on you can Contact your local cable company company or internet provider if you’re you’re into a tale with a little muted mad scientist and motherly love run amuck.

    Evil science and bad memories are at the core of Demonic. Family history and bad feelings are the driving force which drives a wedge between a mother and daughter with a shady past. All this gets revealed as the daughter undergoes therapy of sorts which serves to bring out the worst as things spiral out of control. Stick with it and you may just get a jolt with this film. Perhaps,
    Despite a host of Vancouver connections including director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) a former local film school alumni and sultry Vancouver born Carly Pope I just found the slow pacing not to my liking which detracts from any potential payoff(Robert Waldman).

