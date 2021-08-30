The Lost Leonardo (G) ****

  August 30, 2021
    • Buyer Beware!

    They say beauty is in the eye if the beholder. That age old age is also apropos to the world of art. Watch in awe as the hunt is on to unravel the mystery of a painting in The Lost Leonardo. Art buffs and movie fans alike will be fascinated by this enticing documentary from Sony Pictures Classics and Mongrel Media that seems straight out of the annals of Columbo minus the murder. For a killing good time see this flick at the Van City Theatres and other cinemas across B.C. before it makes its way into video on demand platforms.

    You need deep pockets to enter the upper echelons of high works art. Picture a painting bought in a hick town in America for a few thousand dollars and ultimately commanding millions at auction. We’ll just that happened in real life and real life. Co plate with a cast of ultra shady operators In the murky world of art dealers, curators, galleries, auction houses, merchant investment bankers and the odd enterprising. Businessman , billionaire and oil sheikh plus presidents and you have a mystery to end all mysterious. Where is Inspectors Clouseau, Morse or Maigret when you need them most?

    In Question and in play is a long last pairing by Italian grand master Leonardo da Vinci no less. Discovery of an alleged painting from old Leo’s hand (?) called the Salvador Mundi sets off an international craze and global treatise hunt to determine 1) if this is the real thing and 2) who will bid on this coveted prize.

    Out to unravel the mystery of the painting that literally appears out of thin wire are numerous art experts and government officials. Trying to piece the legitimacy of this new found treasure is what this movie is all about and director Andreas Koecoed does just a masterful job keeping us on the edge of our seats throughout this engaging escapade(Robert Waldman).

    Do yourself a favour and see this mesmerizing movie at a theatre near you. For more reviews please visit my website moviereviewssite.com

