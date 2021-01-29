Jiu Jitsu (PG) **

Space Invader!

To the novice and untrained eye, it looks like the new film Jiu Jitsu just may have been derived from one of those merciless yet ever popular video game juggernauts. Get set for a momentous journey as an alien invader with a mystical connection gets down and dirty in an effort to destroy Earth. This is just a sample of what awaits viewers as VVS Films happily lets Canadians take part in this ritual rebirth now coming your way through video on demand. Dial up or log into your internet provider or cable company if out of his world save the world martial arts mayhem is your thing. Why this 102-minute science fiction Adrenalin charged thriller even has some crazy characters who try to quip their way out of the murderous mayhem unleashed by this alien man of war.

It’s a battle of the Titans when every odd six years an alien assassin invades Earth by way of Burma. Somehow master Jiu Jitsu expert Jake Barnes, an American, holds the key to staring down and taking on this strange alien named Brad who materializes through a mysterious portal. Alain Moussi who has a Canadian heritage tries to muscle his way into your hearts as the reluctant and confused fighter on a perilous do or die mission. When Jake gets captured by American soldiers in the tropical jungles it sets off a chain of events as the wounded Warrior with memory loss gets nursed back to good (?) health by way of a cult of jiu Jitsu fighters led by the mercurial Wylie. Always Eager and ready to take on diverse roles chameleon character Nicolas Cage (The Rock) enlivens this story as a mentor of sorts to Jake as battle lines are drawn early to try to challenge this seemingly indestructible armor-plated monster. Good luck with that!

You wanted souped up crazy violence in this battle Royal showdown – well, you got it in spades here. Never to be taken seriously for nary a moment Jiu jitsu is wall to wall comic strip like action. Why it even has words foreshadowing the carnage like chapter headings in a book. Shot on location in Cyprus of all places Jiu Jitsu is for fans of martial arts fisticuffs taken to the next level.(Robert Waldman)

