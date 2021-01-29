Jiu Jitsu (PG) **

  • admin
  • January 29, 2021
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 22

    • Space Invader!

    To the novice and untrained eye, it looks like the new film Jiu Jitsu just may have been derived from one of those merciless yet ever popular video game juggernauts. Get set for a momentous journey as an alien invader with a mystical connection gets down and dirty in an effort to destroy Earth. This is just a sample of what awaits viewers as VVS Films happily lets Canadians take part in this ritual rebirth now coming your way through video on demand. Dial up or log into your internet provider or cable company if out of his world save the world martial arts mayhem is your thing. Why this 102-minute science fiction Adrenalin charged thriller even has some crazy characters who try to quip their way out of the murderous mayhem unleashed by this alien man of war.

    It’s a battle of the Titans when every odd six years an alien assassin invades Earth by way of Burma. Somehow master Jiu Jitsu expert Jake Barnes, an American, holds the key to staring down and taking on this strange alien named Brad who materializes through a mysterious portal. Alain Moussi who has a Canadian heritage tries to muscle his way into your hearts as the reluctant and confused fighter on a perilous do or die mission. When Jake gets captured by American soldiers in the tropical jungles it sets off a chain of events as the wounded Warrior with memory loss gets nursed back to good (?) health by way of a cult of jiu Jitsu fighters led by the mercurial Wylie. Always Eager and ready to take on diverse roles chameleon character Nicolas Cage (The Rock) enlivens this story as a mentor of sorts to Jake as battle lines are drawn early to try to challenge this seemingly indestructible armor-plated monster. Good luck with that!

    You wanted souped up crazy violence in this battle Royal showdown – well, you got it in spades here. Never to be taken seriously for nary a moment Jiu jitsu is wall to wall comic strip like action. Why it even has words foreshadowing the carnage like chapter headings in a book. Shot on location in Cyprus of all places Jiu Jitsu is for fans of martial arts fisticuffs taken to the next level.(Robert Waldman)

    For more reviews, please visit my website moviereviewssite.com

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Will Piolo Pascual, Catriona Gray, and Maja Salvador return to ABS CBN?

    Next Story

    “My Fantastic Pag-ibig” set to charm viewers beginning February 6 on GMA Life TV

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      To vaccinate or not?

      To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines. Get vaccinated everyone!!! Related

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      Juan on Juan with Johmes Aguinaldo

      In her signature shirt, jeans and toque, you could tell that Jo Anne or Johmes Aguinaldo works with children. She is a talented young artist and illustrator who has performed on stage with the cast of Right Here, Write Now! The Musical for six years, wrote, directed and played ...

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      COVID vaccine queue jumpers slammed as “un-Canadian”

      B.C. Premier John Horgan had harsh words for a Vancouver couple who chartered a private jet to Yukon to get vaccinated from COVID-19. Rodney Baker and wife Ekaterina flew to Beaver Creek in Yukon, reportedly posed as local workers, and received the Moderna vaccine. Horgan told media Wednesday (January ...

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      Philippines to get COVID shots amid fear of vaccines

      The Philippines expects to get its first batch of around one million COVID-19 vaccine shots in February. This was revealed Wednesday (January 27) by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. Galvez said that he was negotiating with pharmaceutical firms to get 200,000 to 500,000 doses from UK’s AstraZeneca for health ...

    • 22 January 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      Stars celebrate Angel Locsin’s Philippine Red Cross recognition

      Fellow celebrities congratulated actress Angel Locsin for receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy” award from humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross. The 35-year-old actress shared a picture of her holding the certificate and expressed her gratitude to the organization she is an ambassador of. “Thank you @philredcross,” Locsin wrote as a ...

    %d bloggers like this: