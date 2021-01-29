“My Fantastic Pag-ibig” set to charm viewers beginning February 6 on GMA Life TV

  January 29, 2021
    • Prepare to be spellbound by love as GMA Public Affairs proudly presents “My Fantastic Pag-ibig”—the binge-worthy romance-fantasy anthology airing Saturdays on GMA Life TV.

    “My Fantastic Pag-ibig” is a collection of light, funny, and feel-good love stories set in present times but infused with exciting and dynamic plots. Every story will have two episodes and will feature some of the country’s most promising love teams.

    Its maiden offering—“Love Wars”—features StarStruck 7 alumni Kim de Leon and Lexi Gonzales and tells the story of star-crossed lovers Pido and Lovelyn. Pido (Kim) is a modern-day cupid who believes dating apps only result in broken hearts. With their roles in the brink of extinction because of this technology, Pido is given a mission to break the cycle of finding love in the digital age by trying to sabotage the company of the dating app called “MatchMaker.”

    He meets Lovelyn (Lexi) who works at MatchMaker and who is bent on making the app a success. What happens when Pido unintentionally falls in love with Lovelyn?  Will he be able to face his true feelings and win the heart of his greatest enemy?

    Joining Kim and Lexi on “Love Wars” are Rodjun Cruz, Divine Aucina, Maey Bautista, and Mike Liwag.

    “My Fantastic Pag-ibig” is from the award-winning team of GMA Public Affairs that produced true-to-life anthologies Wagas, Karelasyon, and Tadhana.

    Airing locally on GMA News TV this January 30, Kapuso viewers abroad can also catch “My Fantastic Pag-ibig” via GMA Life TV starting February 6. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com

