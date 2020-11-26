Helping Canadians develop the skills they need to find good jobs

Whether in industries shifting services online or small businesses navigating public health guidance, workers across the country have been facing new challenges since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. To tackle these challenges, Canadians need access to training and employment supports to develop new skills and find good jobs. That’s why the Government of Canada will continue to make investments to strengthen the middle class, create new jobs, and grow the economy.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the details of an investment of $1.5 billion in the Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories. This investment will help Canadians in underrepresented groups and those in sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic – such as construction, transportation, and hospitality – quickly access supports to re-enter the workforce. It could include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, and job opportunities. This funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion provided to provinces and territories in 2020-21 under the WDAs and Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs).

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s plan to make the largest investment in Canadian history in training for workers. This will help us reach our goal of creating over one million jobs. Working with the provinces and territories, we will support Canadian workers as they build new skills in growing sectors, help them receive education and accreditation, and connect them to employers and good jobs.

As we work toward our economic recovery from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support Canadians and help them grow their potential. Together, we can build a stronger workforce and a more competitive and more resilient Canada.(pm.gc.ca)

