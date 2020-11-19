FCCHS presents “12 Days of Christmas”

  • admin
  • November 19, 2020
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 30

    • All over the world, Christmas is a joyful celebration for Filipinos. From all walks of life, Filipinos surely know how to celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ in style and fashion akin to their culture’s most treasured experiences amongst families and friends. Christmas trees and lanterns already adorn their Filipino homes as early as September.
    In Canada, Filipinos couldn’t be more precise in doing their own celebrations even when under Covid19 pandemic. Their spirits couldn’t be dampened to start planning for simple merriments sans the usual big gatherings as soon as the cool breeze of Fall starts rushing in.

    The Filipino-Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) with Special Participation from The Filipino Canadian Community in the Yukon Territories; and brought to you by 88 Supermarket, proudly presents a virtual online celebration of the Christmas Season Philippine-style dubbed as “12 Days of Christmas (Labindalawang Araw Ng Pasko)” from December 1-12. This project hopes to inspire other Filipinos from across the globe and become reminiscent of their warm memories of Christmas back home.

    The event will be a twelve-day presentation featuring various Filipino traditions such as cooking/preparing traditional native delicacies served specifically during the Christmas season; Christmas carol-singing; Beauty & Wellness; Fitness; Special Christmas Make Over Edition; Parol (lantern) making and gift-giving; attending the Misa de Gallo (Mass of the Rooster midnight/early morning Masses at different Catholic Churches) and the Christmas Eve Mass which will culminate in family feast or Noche Buena in different homes of Filipino-Canadians all over BC.

    “12 Days of Christmas” also highlights special celebrity guest artists as well as homegrown local talents from all over Canada, USA and The Philippines. It will be graced by awesome performances from international pop R&B sensation Keith Martin, “Philippine Concert King” , Martin Nievera; Superstar and 1st Filipino to win the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) title, Jed Madela; 1st season “Philippine Star In a Million” runner-up Sheryn Regis; “Asia’s Golden Girl”, Gerphil Flores; Recording Artist/Theater Actor, Timmy Pavino; talented singer/performer and the sensational “Tita Che” phenomenon, Jeppy Paraiso; Stage Opera SensationsNazer Degayo Salcedo & Zip Mercado de Guzman; just to name a few.

    Starting from Dec 1-12 8pm through the FCCHS Society YouTube Channel Link and Social Media Platforms and Reyfort Media TV Channel 4 Philippine News Canada, Mondays at 11am PST, Mondays at 8:00pm PST and Sundays at 6:30 pm.

    Maligayang Pasko at Mapayapang Bagong Taon! (Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year!)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipinos petition Horgan: put Mable in B.C. Cabinet

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 November 2020
      5 hours ago No comment

      FCCHS presents “12 Days of Christmas”

      All over the world, Christmas is a joyful celebration for Filipinos. From all walks of life, Filipinos surely know how to celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ in style and fashion akin to their culture’s most treasured experiences amongst families and friends. Christmas trees and lanterns already adorn their ...

    • 19 November 2020
      5 hours ago No comment

      Filipinos petition Horgan: put Mable in B.C. Cabinet

      A petition is doing the rounds of the Filipino community in B.C. and its key message is clear. Filipinos want Mable Elmore to be appointed in the Cabinet of the incoming B.C. NDP government. The B.C. NDP won a decisive victory in the October 23, 2020 election. The community ...

    • 12 November 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Duterte, Robredo congratulate Biden, Harris

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo led Filipino officials in congratulating Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as president and vice president of the United States. Biden is poised to become the 46th president of the U.S. after gaining more than the 270 ...

    • 05 November 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Angel Locsin gives out cash aid; other artists join donation calls for Rolly victims

      Puspusan ang pagpapaabot ng tulong nina Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, Enchong Dee, at Gretchen Ho para sa mga sinalanta ng Super Typhoon Rolly.. Linggo, November 1, nang manalasa sa mga rehiyon ng Bicol at Calabarzon ang pinakamalakas na bagyo sa mundo ngayong taon.. Pinakamatinding nasalanta ang mga bayan ng ...

    • 05 November 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Canada watches closely as tumultuous U.S. election unfolds

      As Philippine Showbiz Today went to press Wednesday (November 4), the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remained uncertain. Canadian business leaders and political analysts said in the morning after the November 3 election that the unresolved contest brings political and economic uncertainty for Canada. Democratic presidential candidate Joe ...

    %d bloggers like this: