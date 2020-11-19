FCCHS presents “12 Days of Christmas”

All over the world, Christmas is a joyful celebration for Filipinos. From all walks of life, Filipinos surely know how to celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ in style and fashion akin to their culture’s most treasured experiences amongst families and friends. Christmas trees and lanterns already adorn their Filipino homes as early as September.

In Canada, Filipinos couldn’t be more precise in doing their own celebrations even when under Covid19 pandemic. Their spirits couldn’t be dampened to start planning for simple merriments sans the usual big gatherings as soon as the cool breeze of Fall starts rushing in.

The Filipino-Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) with Special Participation from The Filipino Canadian Community in the Yukon Territories; and brought to you by 88 Supermarket, proudly presents a virtual online celebration of the Christmas Season Philippine-style dubbed as “12 Days of Christmas (Labindalawang Araw Ng Pasko)” from December 1-12. This project hopes to inspire other Filipinos from across the globe and become reminiscent of their warm memories of Christmas back home.

The event will be a twelve-day presentation featuring various Filipino traditions such as cooking/preparing traditional native delicacies served specifically during the Christmas season; Christmas carol-singing; Beauty & Wellness; Fitness; Special Christmas Make Over Edition; Parol (lantern) making and gift-giving; attending the Misa de Gallo (Mass of the Rooster midnight/early morning Masses at different Catholic Churches) and the Christmas Eve Mass which will culminate in family feast or Noche Buena in different homes of Filipino-Canadians all over BC.

“12 Days of Christmas” also highlights special celebrity guest artists as well as homegrown local talents from all over Canada, USA and The Philippines. It will be graced by awesome performances from international pop R&B sensation Keith Martin, “Philippine Concert King” , Martin Nievera; Superstar and 1st Filipino to win the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) title, Jed Madela; 1st season “Philippine Star In a Million” runner-up Sheryn Regis; “Asia’s Golden Girl”, Gerphil Flores; Recording Artist/Theater Actor, Timmy Pavino; talented singer/performer and the sensational “Tita Che” phenomenon, Jeppy Paraiso; Stage Opera SensationsNazer Degayo Salcedo & Zip Mercado de Guzman; just to name a few.

Starting from Dec 1-12 8pm through the FCCHS Society YouTube Channel Link and Social Media Platforms and Reyfort Media TV Channel 4 Philippine News Canada, Mondays at 11am PST, Mondays at 8:00pm PST and Sundays at 6:30 pm.

Maligayang Pasko at Mapayapang Bagong Taon! (Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year!)

